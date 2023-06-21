AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$8.75

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.83.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.