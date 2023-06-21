Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

