Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,080.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01.

On Wednesday, June 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.69 per share, with a total value of $25,031.37.

On Monday, June 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.53.

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton bought 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.