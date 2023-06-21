Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,297 shares of company stock worth $776,066 and sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

