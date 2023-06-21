Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 2,150 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum in Norway. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.