Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 23,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 17,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Aldebaran Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60.

