Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 23,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 17,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Aldebaran Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.