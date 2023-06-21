Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

