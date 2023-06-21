Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Rating

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

