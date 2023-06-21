Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

