Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

