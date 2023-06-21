Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

