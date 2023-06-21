Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.12. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 23,233 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Allot Communications Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
Allot Communications Company Profile
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.