Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.12. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 23,233 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.