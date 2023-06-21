Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.