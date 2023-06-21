Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

