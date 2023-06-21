Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $149,666.22 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

