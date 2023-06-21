AlphaTime Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 28th (NASDAQ:ATMCU)

AlphaTime Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 28th. AlphaTime Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMCU opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.