Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Price Performance

AYX stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

