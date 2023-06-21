Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

