Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 41,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 36,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

