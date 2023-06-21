Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

