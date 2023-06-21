Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

