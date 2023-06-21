Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.