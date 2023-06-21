American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 3,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 327,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 68,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 126,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

