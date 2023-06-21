American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.04. Approximately 2,053 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

