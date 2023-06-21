American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lowered by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

