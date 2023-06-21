American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 3.2 %
AOUT stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.22. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.