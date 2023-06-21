American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

AOUT stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.22. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

