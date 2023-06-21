American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 42.9% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,040,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.