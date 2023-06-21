Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Americanas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

