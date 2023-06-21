AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,273 shares of company stock worth $105,410,246. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $185.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

