AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Shares Up 0.3%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 3,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

AMMO Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

