Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

Insider Activity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,064 shares of company stock worth $6,831,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

