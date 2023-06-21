Analyzing Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) and The Competition

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) is one of 7,962 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boyd Group Services to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $2.43 billion $40.96 million 67.50 Boyd Group Services Competitors $5.49 billion $427.73 million -35.40

Boyd Group Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services. Boyd Group Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boyd Group Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 2.32% 8.25% 2.91% Boyd Group Services Competitors -1,127.22% -241.68% -23.14%

Dividends

Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Boyd Group Services pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 193.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boyd Group Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Boyd Group Services Competitors 4394 23958 30144 618 2.46

Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus target price of $261.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.23%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 470.84%. Given Boyd Group Services’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

