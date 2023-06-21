Analyzing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.22% -35.62% -22.96% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 9.29% 2.31% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Captor Capital and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Captor Capital.

This table compares Captor Capital and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$11.53 million ($0.21) -0.82 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $777.38 million 2.45 $602.55 million $0.28 26.75

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

