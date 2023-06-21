Analyzing Eurobank Ergasias Services and (EGFEY) and The Competition

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) is one of 207 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eurobank Ergasias Services and to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eurobank Ergasias Services and and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurobank Ergasias Services and N/A N/A N/A Eurobank Ergasias Services and Competitors 33.92% 10.04% 0.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurobank Ergasias Services and and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurobank Ergasias Services and N/A N/A -9.16 Eurobank Ergasias Services and Competitors $2.81 billion $664.45 million 350.32

Analyst Recommendations

Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eurobank Ergasias Services and. Eurobank Ergasias Services and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurobank Ergasias Services and 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eurobank Ergasias Services and Competitors 964 2804 2906 33 2.30

Eurobank Ergasias Services and currently has a consensus target price of $1.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 500.10%. Given Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eurobank Ergasias Services and has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Eurobank Ergasias Services and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eurobank Ergasias Services and rivals beat Eurobank Ergasias Services and on 11 of the 11 factors compared.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property. The company offers current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking, mortgages, overdrafts, loans and other credit facilities, foreign currency and derivative products, custody and clearing services, and cash management and trade services, as well as corporate finance, and merger and acquisitions advice services. It also provides financial instruments trading services to institutional investors, as well as specialized financial advice and intermediation; and mutual fund products, and institutional asset management and equity brokerage services. In addition, the company is involved in the investment property activities related to a portfolio of commercial real estate assets; property management and other investing activities; and provision of private banking services for medium and high net worth individuals. Further, it offers business-to-business e-commerce, accounting, tax, leasing, factoring, credits claim management, fund management, real estate, and other services, as well as special purpose financing vehicle. Additionally, the company engages in the informatics data processing activities. Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. was founded in 1990 and is based in Athens, Greece.

