Analyzing GB Sciences (GBLX) & Its Competitors

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 366 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GB Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $196.50 million $5.60 million 24.00

GB Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -623.50% -59.38% -21.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for GB Sciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 549 1730 4520 43 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 91.62%. Given GB Sciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GB Sciences rivals beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

