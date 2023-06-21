Analyzing Healios K.K. (HLOSF) & Its Rivals

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) is one of 366 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Healios K.K. to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Healios K.K. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healios K.K. N/A N/A N/A Healios K.K. Competitors -623.50% -59.38% -21.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Healios K.K. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healios K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Healios K.K. Competitors 549 1730 4520 43 2.59

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Healios K.K. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 91.62%. Given Healios K.K.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healios K.K. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healios K.K. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Healios K.K. N/A N/A -32.57 Healios K.K. Competitors $196.50 million $5.60 million 24.00

Healios K.K.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Healios K.K.. Healios K.K. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Healios K.K. peers beat Healios K.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors. Healios K.K. has a joint research agreement with the Hyogo Medical University on cancer immunotherapies for mesothelioma using eNK cells. The company was formerly known as Retina Institute Japan, K.K. and changed its name to Healios K.K. in September 2013. Healios K.K. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

