Analyzing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.57 billion 2.85 $103.15 million $0.92 111.80 Ideal Power $200,000.00 316.07 -$7.19 million ($1.27) -8.39

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Qorvo has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 2.89% 12.53% 7.35% Ideal Power -9,766.25% -41.86% -38.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qorvo and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 2 14 7 0 2.22 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $108.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.86%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Qorvo.

Summary

Qorvo beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies RF and power management solutions for infrastructure, defense and aerospace, automotive power, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring multiple technologies such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company was formed following the merger of RF Micro Devices, founded in 1991, and TriQuint Semiconductor, incorporate

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

