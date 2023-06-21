Analyzing Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Garmin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.64 $405.00 million $2.16 7.85 Garmin $4.86 billion 4.15 $973.59 million $5.00 21.07

Analyst Ratings

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leonardo DRS and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Garmin 0 4 1 1 2.50

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Garmin has a consensus price target of $118.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60% Garmin 19.94% 15.98% 12.60%

Summary

Garmin beats Leonardo DRS on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

