Analyzing Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Competitors

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) is one of 82 public companies in the "Nondepository credit institutions" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.47 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.11 billion $493.08 million -0.74

Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1318 1944 67 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 200.96%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 206.46%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 537% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -190.63% -26.49% -8.88%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies rivals beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

