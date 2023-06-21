Analyzing Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.43 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.27 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.70 $361.95 million $1.05 40.40

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68% Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sangoma Technologies and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Match Group 0 7 17 0 2.71

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 231.25%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $59.14, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Match Group.

Risk & Volatility

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

