ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $946.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

