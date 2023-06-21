APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $24,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.