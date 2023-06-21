Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 952,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65,026 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $123,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

