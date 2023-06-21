Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Empirical Finance LLC’s Largest Position

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 704,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,213,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 125,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.