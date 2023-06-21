Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Somerset Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 125,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.