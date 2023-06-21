Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

