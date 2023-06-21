Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

