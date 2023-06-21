Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

