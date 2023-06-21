Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 125,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

AAPL stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

