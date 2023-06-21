Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) vs. Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Financial Review

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $8.55 million 104.10 -$23.52 million ($0.46) -20.17

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magic Empire Global and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -100.29% -16.57% -7.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

