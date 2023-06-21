AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) Trading Up 5.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 191,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 166,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82.
AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.
