AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) Trading Up 5.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 191,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 166,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments

About AppTech Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppTech Payments by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppTech Payments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

